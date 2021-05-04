CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The city says it will distribute more than 100,000 bins and become bag-free by 2023.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh will soon deliver more blue recycling bins.

The City said Monday that it began Phase II of its recycling bin program.

A picture was shared on social media of the bins being unloaded from a tractor trailer.

For more information about the city’s recycling program and to find out when you will receive your bin, click here.