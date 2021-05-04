By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh will soon deliver more blue recycling bins.
The City said Monday that it began Phase II of its recycling bin program.
Phase II of our Blue Bin Recycling Program began today!
We will distribute 100,000+ blue recycling bins to #Pittsburgh residents & become bag free by 2023. MORE: https://t.co/aP4o3c7Pes pic.twitter.com/kfbleaCiJR
— Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) May 3, 2021
A picture was shared on social media of the bins being unloaded from a tractor trailer.
The city says it will distribute more than 100,000 bins and become bag-free by 2023.
