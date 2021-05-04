PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in Wilkinsburg.
The fire broke out along Ross Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
KDKA’s Lindsay Ward spoke with a woman who lives inside the home.
HAPPENING NOW— house fire along Ross Ave. in Wilkinsburg. 4 ppl. lived inside— all made it out safely. More on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Uj4mgx18OK
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 4, 2021
She says she heard a boom and then saw flames.
Four people live inside the home, including a pregnant woman. All made it out of the home safely.
A lot of damage was done to the front home on the first floor.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but the family tells KDKA they believe it is suspicious.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.