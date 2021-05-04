By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that COVID-19 mitigation orders except for the mask mandate will be lifted effective May 31, starting at 12:01 a.m. on that day.

Effective May 31, we are lifting COVID mitigation orders.

The masking order will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.

Help us lift the ​masking order sooner. Find a vaccine appointment near you: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/o2vebK3lot

— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 4, 2021