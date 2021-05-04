CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Everything but the mask mandate will be lifted by Memorial Day.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that COVID-19 mitigation orders except for the mask mandate will be lifted effective May 31, starting at 12:01 a.m. on that day.

“The masking order will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated,” Wolf wrote on Twitter.

At this time, Pennsylvania is still asking that people refer to CDC guidance on COVID-19 to remain safe and healthy.

Testing and case reports will continue as they have, according to the state.

The requirements that have been in place for hospitals and long-term care facilities will continue to be in effect and will not be affected by the May 31 easing of restrictions.

The Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic issued by Governor Wolf remains in place.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.