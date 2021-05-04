By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that COVID-19 mitigation orders except for the mask mandate will be lifted effective May 31, starting at 12:01 a.m. on that day.READ MORE: 2 School Districts Holding COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics For Students
Effective May 31, we are lifting COVID mitigation orders.
The masking order will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 4, 2021
At this time, Pennsylvania is still asking that people refer to CDC guidance on COVID-19 to remain safe and healthy.
Testing and case reports will continue as they have, according to the state.
The requirements that have been in place for hospitals and long-term care facilities will continue to be in effect and will not be affected by the May 31 easing of restrictions.
The Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic issued by Governor Wolf remains in place.
