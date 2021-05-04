By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis has given his approval to new Steelers running back Najee Harris who was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bettis was asked by media about his opinion on Harris at an 84 Lumber event celebrating students making their careers in skilled trades Tuesday morning.

Bettis spoke of Harris’ impressive career from high school to college as well as the merits of his character, where he said that Harris had been “patient.”

When it comes to what Harris will bring to the Steelers, Bettis predicted that he will reinvigorate the Steelers’ commitment to the “passing game” — and winning.

“But when you see him on the football field, he’s the modern NFL power back. He has the speed, he’s got the power, but he also has the hands to get out of the back field and make plays outside of that offensive line,” Bettis said. “That’s going to really help the Steelers in terms of the passing game but most importantly I think that their commitment to running the football is going to return. I think that because they have to understand: if you don’t run the football, you’re not going to win.”

“I think that the Steelers understand that, they’re refocused and committed, and it was a great pick,” he added.