PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the primary election on the horizon, Allegheny County officials are giving instructions for how to properly complete and send in mail-in ballots.

A voter mailing in their ballot will need a stamp.

According to Allegheny County’s website, even though the envelopes are bigger this time around, only one regular, first-class stamp is required.

As of May 3, county officials said that ballot packets are just starting to be sent to addresses and for mail-in voters to check their mailboxes in the next few days.

The ballot packet will contain a ballot, an instruction sheet and two envelopes. Allegheny County said that if any of those things are missing to contact them at 412-350-4500 or electionscontact@alleghenycounty.us.

A full step-by-step instructional video for how to complete mail-in and absentee ballots can be found here.

The deadline for voter registration and changing parties passed yesterday.

The primary election is on May 18, and mail-in ballots must be received by the Allegheny County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on that day to be counted.