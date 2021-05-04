By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KDKA) — Many students across the country have been struggling with the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges of learning remotely.

But one class at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves, Missouri found a totally unique way of coping: sharing their enthusiasm and love of famous actor and Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum during virtual lessons.

It started with one shy student’s appreciation of Goldblum, but the actor now has a dedicated fanbase among the fifth graders who regularly bring him up in class, draw fan art, write stories and make creative Zoom backgrounds featuring Goldblum.

Tara Scheer wrote a letter to Goldblum about the phenomenon, which he shared on Instagram.

“Yet, as funny as it sounds, Jeff Goldblum has brought this class together in a way no one could have imagined when the school year started in August. I’m honestly not sure this would ever have happened if they were learning together in person,” Scheer said.

Goldblum even recorded a voice message as obtained by the Webster Kirkwood Times.

“Absolutely humbled and thrilled to be a seed of creative inspiration for a Fifth Grade class at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves, Missouri, who has been meeting virtually during the pandemic. Thank you to these valiant and heroic students for honoring our shared enthusiasms so fantastically,” Goldblum wrote on Instagram.