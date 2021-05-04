CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Testing, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A mobile COVID-19 testing site is coming to Imani Christian Academy next week.

The county’s mobile testing site will be there May 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. While walk-ins are welcome, you can pre-register here.

You can follow the schedule of the mobile testing site on the Allegheny County Health Department’s Twitter account.