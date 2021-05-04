By: KDKA-TV News staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A mobile COVID-19 testing site is coming to Imani Christian Academy next week.
The county’s mobile testing site will be there May 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. While walk-ins are welcome, you can pre-register here.
You can follow the schedule of the mobile testing site on the Allegheny County Health Department’s Twitter account.
Free COVID-19 TESTING
Wednesday, May 5, 9:00 am-4:00 pm
Greater Valley Community Services
300 Holland Ave
Register https://t.co/vbqcMcCmR4
No appointment needed
This is a walkup site, not a drive-thru
Insurance not required but please bring insurance card if available pic.twitter.com/Zx17QuRA58
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 4, 2021
Free COVID-19 TESTING
Wednesday May 5 9:00 am-12:00 pm
Pittsburgh Project
2801 N. Charles St
Register https://t.co/FG6XIj8oqr
No appointment needed
This is a walkup site, not a drive-thru
Insurance not required but please bring insurance card if available
Test provided at no cost pic.twitter.com/CcnBvnbqXW
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 4, 2021