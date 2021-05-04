By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — The North Allegheny School District has placed a teacher on administrative leave as they investigate an alleged incident involving a little girl during an adaptive gym class.
According to the district, the alleged incident happened at Hosack Elementary School.
In a statement, the district’s Acting Superintendent Dr. Patrick O’Toole said in part, “While federal privacy laws prevent us from sharing details and confirming specified information, we are working with local law enforcement and will follow District policies to address these matters bases on our investigation.”
#BREAKING: North Allegheny teacher placed on administrative leave pending investigation into adaptive gym class incident. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/y7aTdVCzj0
The McCandless Police chief says his detectives are investigating and a ChildLine report was also filed.
