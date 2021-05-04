By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is planning to expand its gun data tracking thanks to a grant.
Legislation is being introduced to City Council Tuesday to accept $200,000 from the gun violence prevention organization Everytown.
The funds would be used to hire someone who would be dedicated to handling information related to gun violence including homicides, aggravated assaults, shots fired, gun arrests and officer-involved shootings.
Public Safety’s current data on gun violence can be found on this dashboard and other resources can be found here.