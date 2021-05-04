By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police say Jaquaya Dixon was last seen Sunday evening in Homewood wearing a multicolored shirt with blue pants and a black bonnet.
SVU detectives seek the public’s assistance in locating Jaquaya Dixon. She is 5’9 wearing a multi colored shirt with Blue pants. She maybe in the East Side of the city or Wilkinsburg. If you know of her whereabouts please call SVU detectives. 412-323-7141 https://t.co/1mU40gHjt3 pic.twitter.com/tv2IDSeWn2
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 4, 2021
Police describe her as 5-foot-9, weighing around 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Police say she could be in the East Side or Wilkinsburg.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.