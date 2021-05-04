CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
She hasn't been seen since Sunday evening in Homewood.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Jaquaya Dixon was last seen Sunday evening in Homewood wearing a multicolored shirt with blue pants and a black bonnet.

Police describe her as 5-foot-9, weighing around 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she could be in the East Side or Wilkinsburg.

(Photo provided by Pittsburgh Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.