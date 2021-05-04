CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police believe he may have been in the West End area around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 57-year-old man.

Police say John B. Hoehn was “reported missing by a friend who received a concerning voicemail message from him.” Officials say his cellphone goes straight to voicemail.

Police say to call 412-323-7141 or 911 with any information.