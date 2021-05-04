By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 57-year-old man.
Police say John B. Hoehn was “reported missing by a friend who received a concerning voicemail message from him.” Officials say his cellphone goes straight to voicemail.
Hoehn is described by law enforcement as 5-foot-5 with brown eyes. Police believe he may have been in the West End area around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say to call 412-323-7141 or 911 with any information.
Police seek the public's help to locate a missing and endangered male.
John B. Hoehn is 57 years old and was reported missing by a friend who received a concerning voicemail message from him.
Info? Call Police at (412) 323-7141 or dial 9-1-1.
More here:https://t.co/dSeaAOIGTO pic.twitter.com/2L1TDh05Hc
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 5, 2021