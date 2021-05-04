PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the day goes on, the chance for storms is going up in Pittsburgh.

Warm, humid conditions are around today with temperatures on their way to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Severe storms are a possibility Tuesday, but Meteorologist Kristin Emery says we’re in a bit of a wait-and-see mode as of noon.

There were a few strong clusters early this morning to the north and now one midday to the south with more moisture moving in this afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued late in the morning for northern West Virginia and parts of Garrett County, Maryland.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fairmont WV, Brookhaven WV, Pleasant Valley WV until 12:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ln6hlUtw0V — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 4, 2021

We are again under a marginal risk category from the Storm Prediction Center for severe weather outlooks and the biggest threats again would be damaging winds and hail from any storms that reach severe levels.

The threat of storms will increase later Tuesday afternoon and especially this evening. A cold front sweeps through early Wednesday bringing more morning rain and then drier, much cooler air in the afternoon.

Highs the next few days will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Thursday looks dry during the day before chances for showers return in the evening and last off and on through the weekend.

