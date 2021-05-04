PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today, we have another chance for strong storms and even severe weather today.

While the severe weather chances are low, they are there and you should remain weather aware throughout the day.

I have just an isolated rain and storm chance for today.

A scattered rain and storm chance for this afternoon and surprisingly our severe weather chances peak after 7:00 p.m. tonight.

Strong straight line wind is the main concern.

Highs should return to the 70’s today after we hit 68 degrees yesterday for the high.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 77 today for the high.

Out the door temperatures should be in the mid-to-low 60’s.

Noon temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy through the day with winds out of the southwest at 7 to 15mph this afternoon.

Yesterday’s rain was caused by a mid-level low that slid through the area.

It is now centered over New York and moving out to sea.

A second surface low will push through our area today bringing the chance for rain and storms.

Interestingly enough, the system will push through during the overnight hours.

This will limit storm development due to the lack of afternoon warmth that could have led to added instability.

That being said, dew points are high and temperatures will be in the 70’s as the low moves by. Storms will be possible.

Enjoy the warmth while you can.

Temperatures will tumble tomorrow with the rest of the week seeing highs near 60 degrees.

Morning lows on some mornings are also expected to dip into the 30’s.

