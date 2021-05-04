By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Supporters of former Pine-Richland head football coach Eric Kasperowicz gathered before a school board meeting at the district offices.

Dozens of supporters showed up Monday to voice their support for Kasperowicz and his coaches, who all did not have their contracts renewed.

The decision has led to backlash from community members. Before Monday, multiple other rallies were held to show support for the football coaching staff.

An attorney for the family of a Pine-Richland student claimed the district used the child as a “scapegoat” for the decision to not renew the contracts of the coaching staff.

The district says the boy was bullied and hazed, but the family’s attorney — Joel Sansone — says none of that had anything to do with the football team.

Kasperowicz, other coaches and players deny there was hazing that took place under his watch. Former assistant coach Todd Jochem said the staff was a victim of a power grab by school officials.

On Monday, Kasperowicz released a letter he wrote last week to the board and school administration. He apologized for any role he had in his dismissal and asked the board to reconsider its decision.

In the letter, he said his attitude during a March meeting with officials may have played a role in the decision to cut ties. He also offered to create a locker room monitoring policy and asked for a chance to meet.

Kasperowicz did not want to talk, but his parents did.

“We are trying to back Eric because everybody believes in him and we don’t think there was anything wrong that was done,” said Mark Kasperowicz

“This is just so upsetting for our family and we’ve reached out to the board, the administration with no response back to Eric,” said Cindy Kasperowicz.

Last month, Eric Kasperowicz released the letter from district officials informing him and his staff why they would not have their contracts renewed.

The letter summarizes the district’s investigation into hazing and bullying allegations in the football program. The letter says the investigation revealed incidents of hazing, “rites of passage,” and intimidation, “particularly in the locker room for years.”

The letter also claims there were at least five “off-the-field fights.” “Neither you nor any of the coaches on your staff reported these incidents to the director of athletics or administration,” the letter stated.

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to a school board member who said nothing is changing at this point.