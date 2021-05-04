SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers singled with no outs in the seventh inning to end Tyler Anderson’s no-hit bid and the San Diego Padres beat Pittsburgh 2-0, the Pirates’ fifth straight loss.
Anderson kept the Padres off-balance for six innings before they broke through in the seventh.
Anderson issued a leadoff walk to Manny Machado before Myers singled to right field.
Until then, Anderson had allowed only three baserunners, two on walks and one on his error in the fifth inning.
