CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Health Department's website will be updated when the closure order is removed.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Squirrel Hill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Prantl’s Bakery in Squirrel Hill was shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department for multiple violations.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania GOP Wants To Restore Work-Search Rule For Unemployment Benefits

The Health Department says Prantl’s on Forbes Avenue was ordered to close last week because it was open without a health permit.

READ MORE: 'This May 31st Will Look A Lot Different': Allegheny Co. Officials Say They Will Follow State's Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions

Other violations include improper cold holding of food, failure to sanitize food contact surfaces, a lack of hot water and a lack of handwashing sinks in food handling areas.

The Health Department also says the bakery was doing construction before plan approval and didn’t provide notice or request a pre-operational inspection.

MORE NEWS: Timothy Lee Box Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Off Fireworks At Woman's Home

When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.