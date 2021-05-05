By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Prantl's Bakery in Squirrel Hill was shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department for multiple violations.
The Health Department says Prantl's on Forbes Avenue was ordered to close last week because it was open without a health permit.
Other violations include improper cold holding of food, failure to sanitize food contact surfaces, a lack of hot water and a lack of handwashing sinks in food handling areas.
The Health Department also says the bakery was doing construction before plan approval and didn't provide notice or request a pre-operational inspection.
When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.