By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When you buy pasta, it usually looks the same when you cook it.
But researchers at Carnegie Mellon's Morphing Matter Lab — yes, there is such a thing — have developed flat pasta that morphs into shapes when it is cooked.
The morphed pasta is made only of semolina flour and water. It turns into tubes, spirals and twists.
Researchers say it looks, feels and tastes like traditional pasta. They believe this invention will cut back on packaging and save storage space.