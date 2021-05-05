By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHURCHILL (KDKA) – Today, the Churchill Borough Council will discuss the possibility of Amazon moving into their neighborhood.
The discussion will center around the plan to turn the old Westinghouse property into a distribution facility.
Churchill Borough Council president says it would bring life to an abandoned property, create jobs, and bring in millions of dollars in taxes.
However, some residents are concerned about noise and traffic.
The virtual meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night and it can be attended by following this link.