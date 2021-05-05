By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,597 new Coronavirus cases and 56 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,164,216 cases and 26,390 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,172 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 480 patients are in ICUs. The Department of Health says that hospitalizations are starting to decrease overall.

The state says 8,840,842 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,646,861 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,429,718 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,980 cases among residents and 14,875 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,149 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,868 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

