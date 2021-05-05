By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s Astrobotic will open up its headquarters to the public as the Moonshot Museum.READ MORE: Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, MuseumLab Set To Reopen In June 2021
Its big attraction will be a look inside the clean room where visitors can see the lunar landers and rovers being tested.READ MORE: After Joining Rival Ravens, Former Pittsburgh Steelers Tackle Alejandro Villanueva Throws Shade At Former Team
The museum will be located at Astrobotic’s facility on the North Side.MORE NEWS: Reports: Conor Lamb, Sean Parnell Could Face Off Again In U.S. Senate Race
They say it will open to the public next summer.