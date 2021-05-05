CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Astrobotic, Local News, Local TV, Moonshot Museum, North Side, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s Astrobotic will open up its headquarters to the public as the Moonshot Museum.

READ MORE: Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, MuseumLab Set To Reopen In June 2021

Its big attraction will be a look inside the clean room where visitors can see the lunar landers and rovers being tested.

READ MORE: After Joining Rival Ravens, Former Pittsburgh Steelers Tackle Alejandro Villanueva Throws Shade At Former Team

The museum will be located at Astrobotic’s facility on the North Side.

MORE NEWS: Reports: Conor Lamb, Sean Parnell Could Face Off Again In U.S. Senate Race

They say it will open to the public next summer.