By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon Police say that they have taken care of a situation involving a suspicious package left outside State Rep. Dan Miller's office on Wednesday.
Police called officials from the Allegheny County Bomb Squad to investigate the package.
Rep. Dan Miller's Mt. Lebanon office is located at 650 Washington Road.
Police originally closed Washington Road to drivers from Alfred Street to Academy Avenue as of 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Pedestrians can use the odd-numbered side of the street.
Restaurants in the Uptown Mt. Lebanon area are all still open.
There is no word at this time of what the package contained.