By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania state lawmakers are renewing a push to pass a bill that would expand business coverage insurance claims related to the pandemic.
State Representative Pam Snyder of Pennsylvania’s 50th district is a co-sponsor of the bill.
She is calling on the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to pass legislation that would expand business interruption policies.
She says the bill would allow restaurants and bars to receive reimbursement for certain claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Through this pandemic, we have seen our bars and restaurants suffer through no fault of their own," Rep. Snyder said. "Through no fault of anyone. And if you have an insurance policy that includes business interruption, I can't think of a better interruption to a business than COVID was."
If the bill is approved, according to Rep. Snyder, it would provide immediate funds to impacted businesses.