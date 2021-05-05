By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's announcement on reopenings across the commonwealth, the Pirates are in the process of making plans to bring more fans into PNC Park.
According to the team, they’ll announce new ticket sale plans soon.
They also said that the Great Pierogi Race is moving back into the ballpark.
https://t.co/GPYdrBwazJ pic.twitter.com/t68LpfyJ1J
— Pirates (@Pirates) May 4, 2021
The pierogis had been racing across the Clemente Bridge since the start of the season.
Following the announcement, Cheese Chester took a cue from NBA great Michael Jordan and released a simple, two-word statement.
“We’re back.”