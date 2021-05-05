By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne is taking a plea deal after police found a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop in Ohio.

Layne was in court in Northeast Ohio on Wednesday morning after he was pulled over for a traffic stop last month.

According to Willoughby Hill Police Chief Matthew Naegele, Layne was pulled over in his Dodge Charger in the early morning hours of April 23. He was driving 89 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 90. Two other people were in the vehicle.

Police said they smelled marijuana and saw residue in the car, prompting a search. That’s when a loaded handgun was located in the center console of the car.

Layne reportedly explained to police that he forgot the gun was in the car and thought he had paid previous traffic fines.

In court today, Layne pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possession of tools.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped a felony weapons charge.

Layne agreed to perform 32 hours of community service, give up his gun, pay a $500 fine and serve six months of probation.