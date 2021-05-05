By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates say former pitching coach Ray Miller has passed away.
Miller was part of the Pirates organization for 10, including three straight postseason appearances from 1990-1992.
The organization is remembering him for his “passion and dedication.”
We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of former Pirates Pitching Coach, Ray Miller.
We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of former Pirates Pitching Coach, Ray Miller.

Ray was a beloved member of the Pirates organization for 10 seasons. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Miller family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/AtVAvn9BJd
— Pirates (@Pirates) May 5, 2021
The have released this statement:
“Ray Miller was a beloved member of the Pirates organization for 10 seasons whose passion and dedication played an instrumental role in the team’s three straight Postseason appearances from 1990-92.
"He was respected not only as a pitching coach by players in the Pirates organization, but also throughout the entire game of baseball.
“We are saddened to hear of his passing and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time.”