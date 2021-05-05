By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's a yearly sign in Pittsburgh that summer is on the way – the fountain at Point State Park is flowing once again.
The valve was turned on and the water began running on Monday.
This is the 47th season for the fountain.
As KDKA anchor Ken Rice said, "downtown looks incomplete when the fountain at the point is turned off."

Downtown always looks incomplete to me when the fountain at the Point is turned off for the colder months. Good to see it flowing again for a new season. pic.twitter.com/kgseaBM9bn
— Ken Rice (@kenricekdka) May 3, 2021
Here’s to all the pictures of the Pittsburgh skyline and the rivers being complete once again.