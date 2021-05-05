By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — The two men who battled it out for Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District could both be in the race for the US Senate.
According to Politico, Democratic Congressman Conor Lamb and Republican Sean Parnell are both expected to join the race to replace retiring Senator Pat Toomey.
Already in the race are current Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Democratic State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta and Republican Jeff Bartos.
Back in February, Carnegie Mellon University Kiron Skinner said she was considering running as well in what is looking to be a crowded race.
On May 2, Parnell wrote on Twitter "@SenSchumer is running ads attacking me in Pennsylvania & I'm not a candidate for Senate. 🤔 But if I do decide to run, I'll be sure to list this as an in-kind contribution. 😂 😂"
Lamb, who currently serves in the U.S. House of Representatives, kept his seat by two points when he and Parnell faced off last fall.