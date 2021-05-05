By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Shaler Township Police have arrested a man they accuse of robbing a Sunoco gas station and crashing his vehicle shortly after the incident.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 2,597 New Coronavirus Cases, Decreased Number Of Hospitalizations
Police say 54-year-old William Holt is facing charges of robbery, reckless driving, accidents involving attended vehicles, and
driving with a suspended license.
Around 8:22 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a Sunoco gas station located at 1020 Mount Royal Boulevard. Police say the clerk told them the suspect indicated that a gun was on his person but did not show it.READ MORE: Grandmother Pleads Guilty To Murder In 5-Year-Old Grandson's Death
County 911 told police that the suspect had stolen money and cigarettes and had fled in a red car. They later updated police that a vehicle had crashed at Mount Royal Boulevard at Carlisle Drive nearby the gas station.
Police went to the crash site and say found that it matched the description of the vehicle fleeing the gas station.
Police located William Holt based on witness accounts at the gas station and the scene of the crash and arrested him.MORE NEWS: Scams Cost Elderly Adults In Indiana County Hundreds To Thousands Of Dollars
Holt was taken to a hospital to treat any potential injuries and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.