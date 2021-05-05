By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Shaler Township Police have arrested a man they accuse of robbing a Sunoco gas station and crashing his vehicle shortly after the incident.

Police say 54-year-old William Holt is facing charges of robbery, reckless driving, accidents involving attended vehicles, and

driving with a suspended license.

Around 8:22 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a Sunoco gas station located at 1020 Mount Royal Boulevard. Police say the clerk told them the suspect indicated that a gun was on his person but did not show it.

County 911 told police that the suspect had stolen money and cigarettes and had fled in a red car. They later updated police that a vehicle had crashed at Mount Royal Boulevard at Carlisle Drive nearby the gas station.

Police went to the crash site and say found that it matched the description of the vehicle fleeing the gas station.

Police located William Holt based on witness accounts at the gas station and the scene of the crash and arrested him.

Holt was taken to a hospital to treat any potential injuries and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.