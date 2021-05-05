CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, you can say goodbye to the summertime warmth today.

We’ve already seen today’s high, 59° in Pittsburgh, with morning lows near 50 degrees and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50s.

READ MORE: COVID Classroom Challenges: North Hills Teacher In The Running For NHL's Teacher Of The Year

Noon temperatures should be in the low 50s.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The big story today is obviously morning rain as it slides through.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

If you are in Allegheny County and places south of there you will have a wet ride into work today. At least if you are driving in before 8:00 a.m.

After that, expect scattered rain showers and some drizzle around for the rest of the morning.

READ MORE: Biden Administration Launches Website And Text Message Campaign To Help Americans Get Vaccinated

Places north of Allegheny County, especially Beaver, Lawrence, and Mercer counties, will only see a scattered rain chance at best.

Most places north of I-80 will see only a chance for rain this morning.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Once the rain comes to an end, cooler weather will move in and will be in place through Mother’s Day.

I have highs in the 50s today, Thursday Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Only one of those days will be completely dry with the rain staying away on Thursday.

Friday and Sunday are both looking like potential washouts with rain falling through the day.

Saturday’s rain chance will be similar to today with morning rain chances giving way to a dry afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Home Full Of Clutter In Beaver County

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.