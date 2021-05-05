PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, you can say goodbye to the summertime warmth today.

We’ve already seen today’s high, 59° in Pittsburgh, with morning lows near 50 degrees and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Noon temperatures should be in the low 50s.

The big story today is obviously morning rain as it slides through.

If you are in Allegheny County and places south of there you will have a wet ride into work today. At least if you are driving in before 8:00 a.m.

After that, expect scattered rain showers and some drizzle around for the rest of the morning.

Places north of Allegheny County, especially Beaver, Lawrence, and Mercer counties, will only see a scattered rain chance at best.

Most places north of I-80 will see only a chance for rain this morning.

Once the rain comes to an end, cooler weather will move in and will be in place through Mother’s Day.

I have highs in the 50s today, Thursday Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Only one of those days will be completely dry with the rain staying away on Thursday.

Friday and Sunday are both looking like potential washouts with rain falling through the day.

Saturday’s rain chance will be similar to today with morning rain chances giving way to a dry afternoon.

