By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 177 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 148 are confirmed and 29 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from seven months to 95 years with a median age of 29 years.
Of the two newly reported deaths, which both happened in May, one patient was in their 50s and another was in their 60s.
There have been 6,850 total hospitalizations and 98,532 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,890.
