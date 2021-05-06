By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for whoever is responsible for tagging the Andy Warhol Museum and another building on Dawson Street in Oakland.
According to police, there is a belief they may be looking for two people they say could be working together.
One of the suspects they say uses the tag, "DEMO."
The graffiti has already been scrubbed off or painted over.