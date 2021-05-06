By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Broadway is returning to Pittsburgh.
"The Band's Visit," which closed mid-run in March 2020, will be the first show playing at the Benedum Center in October. It was part of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series paused last year because of the pandemic.
Other shows in the 2021-2022 season include "Hamilton, "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Oklahoma!"
You can see the schedule and buy tickets online.