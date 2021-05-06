By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A goalie who played for the Pittsburgh Hornets while living in Wexford will face off against the Penguins Thursday night.
Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Houser, who grew up as a Pens fan, made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres on May 3.
The Sabres say Houser became the first goaltender in the team’s history to win his first two starts since Mika Noronen in 2000.
Last night, Michael Houser becomes the first Sabres goaltender to win his first two starts since Mika Noronen in 2000.
On the other side of the ice, the Pens will have Tristan Jarry in net.