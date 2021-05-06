CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Buffalo Sabres goalie Michael Houser lived in Wexford and was a Pens fan growing up.
Filed Under:Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A goalie who played for the Pittsburgh Hornets while living in Wexford will face off against the Penguins Thursday night.

READ MORE: Lawsuit Filed Against Pennsylvania Department Of Health, Global Insight Over Contact Tracing Data Breach

Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Houser, who grew up as a Pens fan, made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres on May 3.

The Sabres say Houser became the first goaltender in the team’s history to win his first two starts since Mika Noronen in 2000.

MORE NEWS: Broadway Returns To Pittsburgh This Fall

On the other side of the ice, the Pens will have Tristan Jarry in net.