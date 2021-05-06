By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ST. PAUL, MINN (KDKA) – Former Penguins and current Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is now in sole possession of third place on the all-time wins list for NHL goalies.

The 2003 first overall pick of the Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night, giving Fleury 490 career victories.

Fleury was part of the Penguins organization from 2003 until 2017 and won three Stanley Cups.

He was taken by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

During his time with the Penguins, Fleury won 375 games and now with Vegas, he has won 115 games and counting.

Fleury’s 490th victory puts him ahead of Roberto Luongo, and now he trails Patrick Roy’s 551 wins and Martin Broduer’s 691 wins.

The Penguins and Golden Knights only chance to meet this season would be in the third round of Stanley Cup Playoffs when the final four teams will be reseeded 1 through 4 based upon regular-season records or if both teams qualify for the Stanley Cup Final.