By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Butler County are looking for a missing teenager.
According to state police, the 16-year-old Aiden McKinley was last seen by his family on Wednesday.
At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and carrying a blue bag.
Anyone with information on where McKinley is should call state police at 724-284-8100.
PSP Butler is attempting to locate Aiden MCKINLEY 16. MCKINLEY was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and carrying a blue bag. MCKINLEY was last seen by family on 5/5/21. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Criminal Investigations Unit at 724-284-8100 pic.twitter.com/yRijUQaO0w
— Trooper Black (@PSPTroopDPIO) May 6, 2021
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.