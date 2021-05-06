CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Butler County, Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Teenager, Pennsylvania State Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Butler County are looking for a missing teenager.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Parents Will Soon Get A Monthly Check, But For How Much?

According to state police, the 16-year-old Aiden McKinley was last seen by his family on Wednesday.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and carrying a blue bag.

Anyone with information on where McKinley is should call state police at 724-284-8100.

READ MORE: Newborn Babies At UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Dress Up In Crocheted Scrubs For Nurses Week

MORE NEWS: City Of McKeesport Searching For Missing 68-Year-Old Man, Cecil Tinsley

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.