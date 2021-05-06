By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A street in downtown Pittsburgh is closing for five months, but not for construction.
The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced Thursday that part of Fort Duquesne Boulevard will close starting Monday. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership will start hosting events and activities aimed at boosting business in the city's Central Business District.
The westbound lane of Fort Duquesne Boulevard will close from Stanwix to Seventh streets. The city says the closure will last until Oct. 7, with a detour in place from Seventh Street to Penn Avenue to Stanwix Street.
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has said it hopes to see a big increase in the number of people downtown as restrictions lift, vaccinations increase and warmer weather arrives.