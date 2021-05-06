By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,476 new Coronavirus cases and 57 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,166,692 cases and 26,447 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,131 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 467 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 8,939,043 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,710,362 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,438,842 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,083 cases among residents and 14,901 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,166 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,926 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

