By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to a report, Pittsburgh is the 18th safest city for cyclists in America.READ MORE: Kidde Recalls Over 200K Smoke Alarms Over Failure To Warn Of Fire
YourLocalSecurity.com says Pittsburgh is the safest city for cyclists in Pennsylvania, but it doesn’t make the top 10 in the U.S.READ MORE: T Car Derails Near South Hills Village, Causing Systemwide Delays Up To 1 Hour
The ranking was determined by looking at the percentage of bike commuters, number of fatal crashes, amount of bike lanes, bike laws and city spending on cyclists per capita.MORE NEWS: Man Charged In Deadly Shooting Of West Virginia High School Basketball Player Dewayne Marquette Richardson Jr.
The top three safest cities for cyclists were Boulder, Eugene and Davis. Half of the top ten cities were in California.