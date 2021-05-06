By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby received some high praise on Thursday.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Trolley Museum To Build New 21,000-Square-Foot Welcome And Education Center
Crosby was selected by his teammates as the winner of the team’s Most Valuable Player Award and the Players’ Player Award for this season. It is Crosby’s ninth team MVP Award and third Players’ Players Award.
MORE NEWS: Around The Table: Democratic Primary Election For Pittsburgh Mayor
Sidney Crosby: Team MVP and Players' Player
This is Crosby’s ninth Team MVP recognition, trailing only Mario Lemieux (12) for the most in team history. This also marks the captain’s third Players’ Player Award selection.READ MORE: Heart Operation At St. Clair Hospital Lets Some Patients Go Home The Same Day
Full details: https://t.co/QFIvQ94PnM pic.twitter.com/iT51s8Z2nP
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 6, 2021
The Players’ Player Award is voted on by the players for the player who is dedicated to teamwork and who they feel exemplifies leadership both on and off the ice.