It is the ninth time that Crosby has been named team MVP
Hockey, NHL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby received some high praise on Thursday.

Crosby was selected by his teammates as the winner of the team’s Most Valuable Player Award and the Players’ Player Award for this season. It is Crosby’s ninth team MVP Award and third Players’ Players Award.

The Players’ Player Award is voted on by the players for the player who is dedicated to teamwork and who they feel exemplifies leadership both on and off the ice.