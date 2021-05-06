CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Port Authority, South Hills Village, Train Derailed, Train Derailment, Upper St. Clair

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority says customers should expect systemwide delays after a derailment near the South Hills Village.

A vehicle went off the tracks at a low rate of speed, the Port Authority says, and no one was inside.

It happened near the South Hills Village in Upper St. Clair around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The Port Authority says delays could take up to an hour.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, where crews were at work.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

There’s been no word on when service might return to normal.