By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority says customers should expect systemwide delays after a derailment near the South Hills Village.
A vehicle went off the tracks at a low rate of speed, the Port Authority says, and no one was inside.
It happened near the South Hills Village in Upper St. Clair around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The Port Authority says delays could take up to an hour.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, where crews were at work.
There’s been no word on when service might return to normal.