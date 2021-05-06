FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A teacher in Fayette County is known for putting in the extra work to assure her students succeed.

Cheryl Martin is a third-grade teacher at Marclay Elementary School in the Uniontown School District. She tells her students that it’s OK to fall down as long as you get back up and keep moving.

Martin has been molding young minds at Marclay for 18 years. Her peers say she’s an overachiever for sure.

Martin said this year’s been tough. As an educator, online teaching and remote learning weren’t easy to pick up. But like she tells her students, Martin didn’t look at it as a problem as much as a challenge that must be met.

And while she has only one child of her own, she treats all of her students with the same love, dedication and understanding.

“I try to think like a third-grader and how are they going to interpreter the things I say,” said Martin.

“I have to adapt to them,” she added. “I have different learners every year. There are new things coming out all the time, so I have to find what works for them.”

Martin told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti that if there is one thing she’d like to have more of – it’s time.