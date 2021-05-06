By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former employee at West Penn Hospital has pleaded guilty to videotaping employees and patients in a bathroom at the hospital.
Guy Caley will be sentenced in August.

According to police, a camera was found taped to the bottom of a chair in an employee bathroom in 2019.