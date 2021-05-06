By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman was flown to the hospital after she was accidentally run over by her own car.
The incident occurred on the Eckert Bridge Road in Slippery Rock Township.
According to the fire chief, the car was not in park and then began to roll.
From there, the woman tried to stop it and got pinned between a car door and a tree.
Her condition is unknown.