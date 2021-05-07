CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Pa. Department of Health provides a COVID-19 update at 12 p.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 191 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 170 are confirmed and 21 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 6 months to 96 years with a median age of 33 years.

Of the six newly reported deaths, one person was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and two were in their 90s. The deaths were imported from the state’s system and range from July 1 of last year to May 1.

There have been 6,859 total hospitalizations and 98,723 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,896.

