By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 191 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Officers Save Newborn Baby Girl Brought To Their Station
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 170 are confirmed and 21 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 6 months to 96 years with a median age of 33 years.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Seek Missing Teen, Siobhan Barnett, Last Seen In Oakland
Of the six newly reported deaths, one person was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and two were in their 90s. The deaths were imported from the state’s system and range from July 1 of last year to May 1.
There have been 6,859 total hospitalizations and 98,723 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,896.MORE NEWS: New KDKA Pup Revealed! Pickles Joins The Pittsburgh Today Live Family
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: