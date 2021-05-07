By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALDWIN (KDKA) – In Baldwin on Thursday, there was cause for celebration as the community and varsity hockey team celebrated its state championship.

The marching band and cheerleaders greeted the team as they returned to town.

The Highlanders celebrated their win in the Penguins Cup last month, which gave them a ticket to play the winner from the Philadelphia area in the state championship.

Baldwin won, securing the AA title and capping off a 21-1 season.

“It feels awesome, we tried to get this win last year, and we finally got the win done this year, it’s just an unreal feeling and it can’t be matched,” said team captain Keith Reed.

“It was pretty cool walking into the school with the band playing and the cheerleaders, it’s nice to get breakfast and get recognized by the school for accomplishing what we did,” said Eddie Nowicki, the team goalie. “Overall, it’s really nice to know the school appreciates what you do.”

The Highlanders were on a similar path last season but the year was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.