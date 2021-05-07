BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – The Bethel Park Police Department alerted residents about two burglaries, and those who live near the burglarized homes were shocked.

Police said someone broke into the homes on Old Ox and Cambridge roads between 3 and 5 a.m. on Friday. Police said the person broke in through the back doors. Neighbors who live on those streets say this is very unusual for their safe neighborhood.

“Really kind of shocked. All these years I’ve lived here, I’ve never heard of an incident like this and it’s very concerning,” said Laura Shaheen.

Bethel Park Chief of Police Timothy O’Connor provided some information about the burglaries. He said someone took items from the house on Old Ox Road and attempted to steal from the residence on Cambridge Road.

“It’s a quiet street and we’ve never had anything like this happen on Old Ox before,” said Tom Page.

Police hope someone has security camera footage.

“I spoke to the police, and we have a Ring camera. But we don’t have it activated to record. So that may be something we change to be a little more proactive,” said Page.

Neighbors are staying alert as police continue to investigate.

“We’ll keep our eyes open for anything else that may go on,” said Page.

If you have any information or security camera footage that can help the investigation, reach out to Bethel Park police. You can email crimewatch@bethelpark.net.