By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Chartiers Valley School District will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students 16-years-old and up.
The clinic will take place on Thursday, May 13 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the auxiliary gym at Chartiers Valley High School.
Parents and guardians will have to fill out permission forms for their kids to get the vaccine.
Those forms can be found on the Chartiers Valley School District website and they are asking parents to send those to mopferman@cvsd.net.