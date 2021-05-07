By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Colonel Raymond L. Hyland is now in charge of the unit.READ MORE: Mayor Bill Peduto Hints At Possible Fourth Of July Celebration In Downtown Pittsburgh
Colonel Hyland has been with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard since 1999 after 10 years of active duty in the United States Air Force.
He assumed command of the 171st on Thursday afternoon during a ceremony at the facility in Findlay Township.
The ceremony usually includes troops assembling in formation but that part was canceled due to COVID-19 safety protocols.