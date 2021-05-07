PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA’s CBSN Pittsburgh Line Producer Connor Hamilton shares her beloved grandma’s breakfast recipe!
A note from Connor: It has been our family tradition in several generations to make it and eat on Easter Sunday, but we make it throughout the year!
At least two generations before my Nunnie as well, but while it didn’t start with her – she’s the reason I make it today! 💜
Nunnie/Josephine Roppa – 89 years young!
Nunnie’s Italian Breakfast Recipe
Feeds about 4-5 people
Ingredients:
- 8 eggs
- 1 cup of ricotta cheese
- 1 cup of pepperoni (chopped)
- Bread for toast/butter
Directions:
*With the stove on 8 to high*
Put the pepperoni in a frying pan for 2-5 minutes and let turn golden brown
Then pour scrambled eggs (beaten) into the pan
Put 1 cup of ricotta cheese into the frying pan and mix all ingredients for another 5-10 minutes
Toast bread, butter and enjoy!