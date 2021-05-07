By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — A man from this area is now accused of assaulting a police officer during the Capitol riots and stealing a letter meant for former Vice President Mike Pence.
A grand jury indicted Dale Shalvey of Bentleyville. He was originally charged in February, but investigators now say he made "physical contact" with an officer.
Shalvey was seen on the floor of the Senate, and he is now accused of taking a letter written by Senator Mitt Romney addressed to Pence.
Shalvey was indicted on 11 federal counts.